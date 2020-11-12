Home Entertainment Kannada

Priyanka Upendra, Priya Mani and Chaya Singh to be seen in 'Khaimara' 

The woman-centric psychological horror thriller directed by Gautham VP stars Priyanka Upendra, Priyamani and Chaya Singh

Published: 12th November 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Still from 'Khaimara'

Still from 'Khaimara'

By Express News Service

Priyanka Upendra, Priya Mani and Chaya Singh will soon be seen in Khaimara -- Gautham VP’s directorial debut in Kannada. Gautham, who has previously helmed the Tamil film, 7 Naatkal, is coming up with a woman-centric psychological horror thriller. It will also mark the first production venture of V Mathiyalagan, who is also doubling as an actor. The project was officially launched on Wednesday, ahead of Priyanka Upendra’s birthday on Nov. 12. The first look and motion poster of the film were also unveiled on the occasion.  

The script of Khaimara has been written by Gautham’s father P Vimal, who is the brother of director P Vasu. The crew includes Gurukiran and Vishnu Ramakrishan, who have been brought in as the music director and cinematographer, respectively. The makers are planning to begin the shooting from mid-December in a single-stretch schedule.

They have zeroed in on locations in Bengaluru and Coorg. Stunt master Vinod will be choreographing the action sequences while Mohan B will take care of the art department. Srikanth has been signed up as the editor.  Apart from Khaimara, Priyanka Upendra also has in her kitty Ugravatara and 1980. Priyamani, on the other hand, is currently committed to Rajesh Touchriver’s next film, Cyanide.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khaimara Priyanka Upendra Priya Mani Chaya Singh
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
Video
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp