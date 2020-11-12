Priyanka Upendra, Priya Mani and Chaya Singh to be seen in 'Khaimara' 

By Express News Service

Priyanka Upendra, Priya Mani and Chaya Singh will soon be seen in Khaimara -- Gautham VP’s directorial debut in Kannada. Gautham, who has previously helmed the Tamil film, 7 Naatkal, is coming up with a woman-centric psychological horror thriller. It will also mark the first production venture of V Mathiyalagan, who is also doubling as an actor. The project was officially launched on Wednesday, ahead of Priyanka Upendra’s birthday on Nov. 12. The first look and motion poster of the film were also unveiled on the occasion.

The script of Khaimara has been written by Gautham’s father P Vimal, who is the brother of director P Vasu. The crew includes Gurukiran and Vishnu Ramakrishan, who have been brought in as the music director and cinematographer, respectively. The makers are planning to begin the shooting from mid-December in a single-stretch schedule.

They have zeroed in on locations in Bengaluru and Coorg. Stunt master Vinod will be choreographing the action sequences while Mohan B will take care of the art department. Srikanth has been signed up as the editor. Apart from Khaimara, Priyanka Upendra also has in her kitty Ugravatara and 1980. Priyamani, on the other hand, is currently committed to Rajesh Touchriver’s next film, Cyanide.