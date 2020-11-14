Home Entertainment Kannada

Mokshitha Pai to shine on silver screen

She became a household name with the serial, Paaru, and will now be seen as the female lead in Duniya Vijay’s second project.

Actress Mokshita Pai

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

After Rachita Ram, Aditi Prabhudeva and Megha Shetty, Mokshitha Pai will be the latest actor to make a jump from television to silver screen.

The actor-turned-director made his directorial debut with the yet-to-be-released self-starrer Salaga.

Meanwhile, Vijay has come up with a raw love story, which will also be the launch pad for Lakshman Gopal. For the latter, who always aspired to become a director, this acting opportunity has come just by accident. The two lead actors – Lakshman and Mokshitha – will undergo an intense workshop under the guidance of Vijay, before they begin shooting in December. In the meantime, the makers will be finalising the supporting cast as well as the technical crew.

