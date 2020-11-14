Mukesh Rishi, the latest addition to Puneeth Rajkumar’s James

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The cast of James is only getting bigger with each schedule, and now actor Mukesh Rishi has become the latest addition to the Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer.

The commercial entertainer is being directed by Chethan Kumar and produced by Kishore Pathikonda. The multilingual artiste, who is well known in Bollywood and Telugu film industry, has worked in a handful of Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Punjabi and Bhojpuri projects as well.

He will now be back at work in Sandalwood, and will be sharing screen space with the Power Star, along with Anu Prabhakar, Srikanth and Adithya Menon in the ensemble cast.

The team will resume the third schedule of the shooting on Nov. 25 in Bengaluru, and that’s when Mukesh will also begin the shooting.

James will be Chethan Kumar’s fourth outing, and it also brings back the Raajkumara pair of Priya Anand and Puneeth on the silver screen.

The actor, who has bagged the female lead role, will also have her pet dog as part of a few sequences. James will have music director Charan Raj working with Puneeth Rajkumar as well as Chethan Kumar for the first time.