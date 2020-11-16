Same date, same time: Bell bottam-2 Muhurath on January 29

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The success of crime comedy drama Bell Bottom, which had a gripping story with elements of humour, has led to the making of the sequel. According to writer TK Dayanand, part 2 will be a bigger canvas.

“This time the story will bring in the flavour of pure English Bond series, something that the audience had loved watching in Sean Connery kind of movies. In Kannada, Detective Diwakar played by Rishab Shetty will bring out a local flavour,” says the writer, who like in part one, has based the sequel too in the 1980s.

According to director Jayatheertha, the film produced by Santhosh Kumar KC under the banner Golden Horse Cinema, will retain the entire technical crew – music director Ajaneesh B Loknath, DOP Aravind Kashyap and actors Rishab, Hariprriya, Achyuth Kumar, Yogaraj Bhat and Pramod Shetty.

It will also have new additions which the team is in the process of finalising.

Interestingly, the team, which plans to commence shooting for the sequel early next year will host the muhurath on January 29, 2021. This is the same date that the first part of Bell Bottom was launched in 2018.

The team hopes to go with the same release date – February 15 in 2022 provided things go as per plan. For Rishab, who is currently busy with his acting assignment Harikathe Alla Girikathe, directed by Giri Krishna, this will be his next project.

