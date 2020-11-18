Home Entertainment Kannada

Priyanka Upendra goes all retro for upcoming period film '1980'

Shooting for the film, written and directed by Rajkiran, begins today 
 

Actress Priyanka Upendra. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

Post lockdown, Priyanka Upendra has been a busy bee. The actor, who has kept herself engaged with juggling different projects, wrapped the shooting of her portions for Life is Beautiful on Tuesday, and will be heading to Coorg on Wednesday, where she will begin shooting for her next, a period film titled 1980.

The film is written and directed by debutant Rajkiran J, and the makers had recently revealed the first look poster featuring Priyanka, who rocks out the retro look in it. The actor had earlier said that it is going to be a different subject compared to the films she has done so far. 

The makers plan to complete the first shooting schedule in a 30-day stretch. It will include artistes Aravind Rau, Sridhar and Murali Sharma participating in the shoot. The film, which bears the caption ‘A Demons’s era’, is being made under the banner of RK Productions. It will have music by Chintan Vikas and cinematography by Jeeva Antony.

