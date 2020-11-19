Shivarajkumar to sport three looks in Vijay Milton’s action-packed commercial entertainer

By Express News Service

Shivarajkumar is set to begin the shooting for cinematographer-turned-director Vijay Milton’s Kannada film debut from Nov. 23. The muhurath of he film, produced by Krishna Sarthak, will take place on Thursday. It will be Shivanna’s 123 project, and comes after Bhajarangi 2.

The project is bringing back the Tagaru combination of the Century Star and Dhananjay on the big screen, along with Dia hero Pruthvi Ambaar also joining the cast. Vijay Milton has come up with an action-packed commercial potboiler, and buzz is that Shivanna will be sporting three looks in the film.

With a high voltage combination of actors, the director is set to create a craze by portraying the actor in a unique role. The team will start the shoot with scenes featuring Shivanna and Pruthvi Ambaar while Dhananjay will join the team on Nov. 25. Anoop Seelin has been brought in as the music composer. The makers are in the process of finalising the heroine and the rest of the supporting cast.