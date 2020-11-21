Sid Sriram croons for Kannada film 'Tom and Jerry'

By Express News Service

Tom and Jerry, helmed by dialogue writer-turned-director Raaghav Vinay Shivangange, has singer Sid Sriram lending his voice to one of the songs. The popular musician who has created chartbuster albums in Telugu and Tamil, has recorded a song in a Kannada film for the first time.

“Sid Sriram, who was waiting for a good opening in Kannada cinema, liked the tune of this track composed by Mathews Manu, who has also written the lyrics. Though we had got this song recorded by the singer in January, we could not reveal the details owing to the pandemic,” says the director, adding, “It’s a solo number, which expresses the failure of the heroin love.

It has been completely tuned in the thapanguchi style. The film includes five songs, and this track sung by Sid Sriram will be one of the film’s highlights.” For Raaghav Vinay Shivaganga, who was part of the dialogue writing team for KGF Chapter 1, Tom and Jerry will be his first feature film as an independent director. The film, bankrolled by Raju Sheregar, has been titled after the popular cartoon series, and explores the subject of friendship with a blend of humour and emotions.

Tom and Jerry is co-produced by Vinay Chandra and features Nischith, of Gantu Moote fame, and Chaitra Rao in the lead roles. The latter is known for her teleserial, Jodi Hakki, and made a transition to the silver screen with Mayabazar, which was directed by Radhakrishna Reddy. The film also stars Tara, Jai Jagadish, Rangayana Raghu, Kaddipudi Chandru, Padmaja Rao, Gunakshekar, and Prakash Tumbinadu, among others.

Tom and Jerry is being made under the banner of RidhiSiddhi Films. The crew includes cinematographer Sanketh. Suraj is handling the editing, while Arjun Raj has choreographed the stunts. The makers have completed the shooting for the film and are busy with the post-production work now. They are planning to hold an audio launch in January and release the film in April 2021.