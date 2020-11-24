Kerala to be Sudeep’s next stop for Phantom, from December first week

By Express News Service

Sudeep-starrer Phantom, directed by Anup Bhandari, was one of the first films in India to resume shooting amid the pandemic, and the team, which began shooting in June, has completed a long schedule in Hyderabad. A post by Sudeep on his Twitter handle says, “A longgg schedule at hyd jus wrapped. Should admit tat it was a totally a great experience. Smthn I wil cherish fr a long time. Startn shoot when noone was even thinking of,, and wrapping what was planned is an achievement by itself.

Last schedule starts soon. Cheers (sic).” Director Anup Bhandari also wrote on Twitter, “Finished Hyd schedule with this sequence. One of the simplest edit timelines but the toughest 7 mins 9 secs 6 frames any of us have ever shot! @KicchaSudeepsir’s effort was phenomenal & so was every cast, technician & crew member. Made possible by @JackManjunath sir’s support(sic).”

The team is left with 40 days of shooting now. They are currently planning the last schedule, and the next stop will be Kerala, where they will resume work in first week of December. They will later wrap the film in Bengaluru with a song shoot, for which they will be coming up with a grand set.

Phantom is being produced by Manjunath Gowda, under the banner of Shalini Arts. It features Sudeep as cop Vikranth Rona, and sharing screen space with him will be Nirup Bhandari along with Neetha Ashok in the ensemble cast. This will be the first time that director Ajaneesh B Loknath is composing the music, and William David is handling the cinematography for a Sudeep’s film.