Puneeth Rajkumar’s 'Yuvarathnaa' to have Telugu version

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

A double dhamaka awaits Puneeth Rajkumar fans. The makers of the Power Star’s upcoming film, Yuvarathnaa, directed by Santhosh Ananddram will be releasing its first single, ‘Power of Youth’, on Dec. 2. The production house Hombale Films, which is releasing the audio on its music channel, also announced that the Kannada film will be getting released in Telugu as well.

Puneeth Rajkumar

The announcement was made by the production house, the director as well as Puneeth Rajkumar. The actor said in his social media post, “Power of Youth” single on December 2nd. (sic) and another tweet from the actor says, “We are happy to announce #Yuvarathnaa will be released in Telugu also. Need all your support and wishes.” (sic)This will be Puneeth Rajkumar’s second outing in Tollywood. Earlier, his movie Jackie was also released in Telugu.

The action commercial entertainer brings together the director, actor and the producer for the second time, after Raajakumara. It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, who has earlier taken KGF to the pan-India level. The film is currently in the post-production stage, and there is a lot of buzz around Thaman’s music. The lyrics of the track ‘Power of Youth’ has been written by Ramjogayya Sastry and the song has been sung by Nakash Aziz. Cinematography has been handled by Venkatesh Anguraj.

Yuvarathnaa marks the Kannada film debut of Sayyeshaa, who is paired opposite Puneeth. The cast also features Dhananjay as the antagonist, along with Diganth, Sonu Gowda and Prakash Raj, who will be seen in prominent roles.

The film is likely to be released early next year. However, no official confirmation has come until now.