Sudeep-starrer Phantom to have a pan-India release 

Though an official announcement about the pan-India release is yet to be made by the producers. TNIE sources have confirmed the development.

By Express News Service

Director Anup Bhandari has finished 70 per cent of the shooting of Phantom. The Sudeep-starrer action adventure drama seems to be having the potential to become a pan-India film, with the actor’s popularity across the country working to its advantage.

Further, it has a plot with a universal appeal and is being shot with a huge budget. Bankrolled by Manjunath Gowda under the banner of Shalini Arts, this was one of the first Indian films to go on floors in June, right amid the pandemic, and since then the team has executed its plans in a time-bound manner. Though an official announcement about the pan-India release is yet to be made by the producers. TNIE sources have confirmed the development.

This will be Sudeep’s second film after Phailwaan to have such a wide release. The crew is currently planning to begin their next shooting schedule in Kerala from the first week of December, after which they are likely to wrap it up with a song shoot in Bengaluru. Phantom will feature Sudeep as a police officer named Vikranth Rona. It also stars Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.

The team is also said to have approached some Bollywood heroines for a guest appearance. The makers are keen to have Katrina Kaif or Nora Fatehi on board for a special song, and are currently in talks with the two actors. Phantom’s artwork is being created by Shivakumar. It has music by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by William David.

Sudeep’s popularity across the country, coupled with a story by Anup Bhandari that features a plot with a universal appeal, is making the film a sure candidate for appealing to viewers across all regions

