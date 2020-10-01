Home Entertainment Kannada

Pavana Gowda to collaborate with Rudri team for second time

Actor will play a strong protagonist character in a female-centric film.

Published: 01st October 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Pavana Gowda

By Express News Service

Pavana Gowda who has had a long break courtesy the lockdown, is now eagerly looking forward to resuming work. The actor, who has been in discussion with directors for a couple of projects, is excited to be joining hands with the Rudri team again. The film, directed by Badiger Devendra, has attracted many awards at international platforms even before its release. This is another reason that the actor is keen to  associated with the director for yet another interesing story.

“Rudri is one of the best subjects that I have been a part of, and I am sure the audience will agree when it is out. The makers are currently in talks about releasing it on a streaming platform. Meanwhile, the director came up with an equally good subject, and I just jumped at the offer. Like Rudri, I get to play another strong protagonist character in a female-centric film, which will focus on neglected women.

A lot of research has gone into the story during the lockdown period — almost four to five months — and an official announcement will be made by the team with a poster release. That is when they will reveal more details of the film, and specifically about my role,” says Pavana.Apart from Rudri, Pavana is also looking forward to The Mysore Diaries, Toothu Madike, Kali Veera, which are ready for release. She awaits the shooting of a pending song in Mehabooba. The actor will also be seen in Vinod Prabahakar’s Fighter, which is another film to roll soon.

More from Entertainment Kannada.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pavana Gowda rudri
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
Video
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
UP Rape Horror continues: 87 women raped everyday in the state
This May 16, 2011 photo shows Timothy Ray Brown with his dog, Jack, on Treasure Island in San Francisco. (Photo | AP)
World's first HIV-recovered patient Timothy Ray Brown dies of cancer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp