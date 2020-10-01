Home Entertainment Kannada

Suniel Shetty to play police officer Shankar Bidari in Veerappan web series: AMR Ramesh

The Bollywood actor, who made his Kannada debut with Pailwaan, will be a part of the  10-episode series, and will be joining the sets this month  

Published: 01st October 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Suniel Shetty

By A Sharadhaa 
Express News Service

Director AMR Ramesh is coming up with a multi-lingual web series on forest brigand Veerappan, for which shooting is currently going on at brisk pace. With Kishore reprising the role of Veerappan, the team will complete 36 days of shooting, and now have on board, B-Town hero, Suniel Shetty. 

In an earlier interview, the Attahasa director had mentioned that he is in talks with the Pailwaan actor, which now stands confirmed. “Suniel Shetty will be playing the role of a police officer, Shankar Bidari for the series. He will be joining the sets this month for a 25-30 day schedule,” says Ramesh, who is glad to have him as part of the project. 

The director also mentions that he plans to bring in actor Vivek Oberoi, and is currently in talks with the actor’s father, Suresh Oberoi. Along with Kishore, the actors who worked in Ramesh’s film Attahasa are also a part of the web series. They include Ravi Kale, Sampath, Raai Laxmi, Viayalakshmi, and Suchendra Prasad. The 10-episode-web series, made under AMR Pictures, will have music by Vijai Shankar with two DOPS — Vijay Milton and Vaidy S — handling the cinematography.

