Sathish Ninasam and Rachita Ram to headline romantic thriller 'Matinee'

By Express News Service

Ayogya pair Sathish Ninasam and Rachita Ram will be teaming up again for the second time. The two will headline a romantic thriller, titled Matinee, which marks the directorial debut of Manohar Kaampalli.

The actor, and production house shared this news ahead of Rachita Ram’s birthday, which falls on October 3.

This will be among the slew of projects, including April, Lilly, Veeram, a film with S Ravidranath, falling in the actor’s lap.

Sathish also revealed the film’s firstlook poster -- an illustration of a hero’s face, inside a bucket of popcorn, represented with a rose and a gun, which well describes the title and genre. This project, bankrolled by Parvathi, will begin shooting from this month.

Sathish will be juggling this film, and Vijayaprasad’s Petromax, which will also go on floors from the second week of October in Mysuru. Matinee has music scored by Poorna Chandra Tejasvi while Kranthi Varla is handling the cinematography. The film’s editing will be done by K M Prakash, and Nagu RK will be handling the art department.