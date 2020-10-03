Home Entertainment Kannada

Sathish Ninasam and Rachita Ram to headline romantic thriller 'Matinee'

This will be among the slew of projects, including April, Lilly, Veeram, a film with S Ravidranath, falling in the actor’s lap.

Published: 03rd October 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Rachita Ram and Sathish Ninasam

Rachita Ram and Sathish Ninasam

By Express News Service

Ayogya pair Sathish Ninasam and Rachita Ram will be teaming up again for the second time. The two will headline a romantic thriller, titled Matinee, which marks the directorial debut of Manohar Kaampalli.

The actor, and production house shared this news ahead of Rachita Ram’s birthday, which falls on October 3.

This will be among the slew of projects, including April, Lilly, Veeram, a film with S Ravidranath, falling in the actor’s lap.

Sathish also revealed the film’s firstlook poster -- an illustration of a hero’s face, inside a bucket of popcorn, represented with a rose and a gun, which well describes the title and genre.  This project, bankrolled by Parvathi, will begin shooting from this month.

Sathish will be juggling this film, and Vijayaprasad’s Petromax, which will also go on floors from the second week of October in Mysuru. Matinee has music scored by Poorna Chandra Tejasvi while Kranthi Varla is handling the cinematography. The film’s editing will be done by K M Prakash, and Nagu RK will be handling the art department. 

More from Entertainment Kannada.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sathish Ninasam Rachita Ram Matinee Matinee film
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
Video
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp