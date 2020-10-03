Home Entertainment Kannada

Stunt duo Ram-Lakshman to choreograph fight sequence for Puneeth in James

While the team stunts are choreographed by our very own stunt master Ravi Varma, the team has now brought on board noted south stunt choreographer duo Ram-Lakshman.

Published: 03rd October 2020 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 11:02 AM

Puneeth Rajkumar

Puneeth Rajkumar

By Express News Service

In James, the film in which Puneeth Rajkumar will be headlining the project, director Chethan Kumar is making sure to get the best action sequences in the commercial entertainer.

The commercial entertainer that has Chethan Kumar and Power Star for the very first time, will resume shoot from October 13, when the stunt masters join the sets.

Ram-Lakshman who have predominantly worked in Tollywood are lately in demand by Kannada filmmakers too. James, bankrolled by Kishore Pathikonda, went on floors in March and completed a schedule before the lockdown.

The director and team were recently on a recee across different places of Karnataka, and have finalised the locations. With Charan Raj scoring music, the team is currently in the process of finalising the cast, and are planning to bring on board some well-known artistes from Sandalwood as well as from the neighbouring states.

Before joining James, Puneeth will wrap up Santhosh Ananddram’s Yuvarathna with a song shoot that is currently scheduled in Goa, which will be followed with two-three days of patch work. 

