A film on special children 'Rajamarga' to hit big screens in November  

K Rathna By

Express News Service

MYSURU: A children’s film titled ‘Rajamarga’ is all set to be released in the month of November. The story unfolds when an intellectually disabled boy named Raja living in a small village is subjected to humiliation and bullying in school.

Noticing this, Raja’s father decides to stop his schooling and entrusts him with taking care of the cattle. One day, Raja realises that a cow has gone missing and upon imagining the fearful circumstances he may have to face, he runs away from the village. Despite this, his school teacher tries to find Raja everywhere, but his efforts go in vain.

After a long period, news breaks that Raja was honoured by the Prime Minister of India. Everyone in Raja’s village are surprised and thrilled, as he was always subjected to humiliation in the village. They become curious to know the reason behind his success.

The 2 hours and 12 minutes long film is all set to hit big screens under the banner of Nisarga Siri. The movie has been shot at Mysuru, Coorg, Srinivasa Sagar, Chikkaballapur and surrounding places.

Priya Darshan (12), resident of Mysuru has played the lead role of Raju in the movie. He has been practising yoga for the past 4 years under the guidance of G Murali Mohana, founder of Yug Yoga Shale.

Priya Darshan said, "I was very excited to act in the movie and underwent training for five days before shooting. Though this was a new experience for me, I enjoyed it. I feel proud of being part of a movie that promotes the importance of yoga. "

Dr S Vishnu Priyan, producer of the movie shared his experience and said, " The movie highlights the importance of yoga and its advantages. Also, the objective of the movie is to popularise yoga among youth. Being a yoga practitioner, I am glad to have produced the movie.”

Other eminent artists such as Priyadarshan, Bhairavi, Dr K Ramananda, Vishnupriyan and Amrutha have contributed to Rajamarga. The music is by Vinu Manasu, camera work by Vasan, editing by Kumar, costumes by Girija and Rajendra is the assistant director.