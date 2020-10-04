Black magic behind crack in Kannada lyricist K Kalyan's married life?

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Noted Kannada lyricist K Kalyan on Sunday said that sudden cracks in 14 years of marriage have come due to black magic and hypnotism.

Though he says he does not believe black magic, his wife and in-laws do, which is why they have been staying away from him for over six months.

"A third person is doing this for the sake of money and property. Everything will be resolved soon and my wife will rejoin me," he said.

A complaint was filed by K Kalyan and a counter-complaint was filed by his wife, Ashwini, at MalMaruti police station in Belagavi.

"It's been fourteen years of married life. My family and I were happy. Ups and downs were there in my life as is usually the case but it did not reach a level that required separation. Now, my marriage came to a critical stage due to a third person who is a fake black magician. Recently, a woman called 'Ganga Kulkarni' came to the house of my in-laws for a home making job. She became very close to my in-laws. She then introduced a person called Shivanad Wali whom she used to call 'Guruji', in front of my in-laws and wife. They used to do black magic for hours at home till midnight," he said.

His wife went to Belagavi, to stay for three days, on January 10. He claimed that she suddenly blocked his number and went missing, along with his in-laws. He rushed from Bengaluru to Belagavi and found them staying in a relative's house. However, he was not allowed to talk to his wife. Ganga Kulkarni was present with her.

"I went back to Bengaluru. On June 5, I returned to Belagavi but again I was compelled to search for them and found them staying in a rented house. Again, I was not allowed to talk to my wife. There was no 'Mangalya' around her neck and 'Sindhura' on her forehead. I found a big 'Kumkum' mark instead on her forehead. I was terrified at her transformation," he added.

He later found that an amount of Rs 1.70 lakh was transferred from his wife's account to that of Shivanand Wali. When he inquired further, he found that his in-laws' property was also transferred to his name. His in-laws have also taken a loan from their relatives and transferred Rs 20 lakh to him. It was after this that his wife went missing for three months, he claimed.

"To save my wife and in-laws, I registered a complaint at Malmaruti police station in Belagavi. On a tip-off, the police personnel have taken Shivanand Wali of Bilagi into custody and started an inquiry. At the same time, my wife has made allegations against me but she is doing all this due to some kind of pressure. If I have harassed her mentally and physically, why did she not lodge a complaint before this? She is innocent and not talking like a normal person. She has become a victim of black magic and needs to go through counselling," he narrated.

During the investigation, police have found 'black magic articles' in the house where they were staying. The cops are also counselling the couple.