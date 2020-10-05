Home Entertainment Kannada

Fresh face Anjali Anish to enter tinsel town with 'Padavi Poorva'

This young talent, a law student, will be making her debut in Hariprasad Jayanna’s directorial debut, and is paired opposite Pruthvi Shamanur

Published: 05th October 2020

Anjali Anish

Anjali Anish

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Anjali Anish will be the face of Hariprasad Jayanna’s directorial debut Padavi Poorva. A Times Fresh Face of the year 2019, the 20-year-old talent who has walked the ramp will now be taking a plunge into acting. She will be paired opposite a new hero, Pruthvi Shamanur, who is from Davangere and is also a model.

Anjali, a model and law student, has also made her short stint in direction, and has worked as an assistant in three Kannada films. The newcomer is currently undergoing training at an intense workshop, along with the rest of the cast as the team gets ready to go on floors from the second week of November. 

Padavi Poorva, which means ‘pre-graduation’ revolves around pre-university students.  Hariprasad, an associate of Yogaraj Bhat has come up with a story that is based on friendship and romance, and is set in the late 90s against a college backdrop.

Padavi Poorva is made under the banner of Yogaraj Movies and is produced by Bhatru and Ravi Shamanur. It will have Arjun Janya scoring the music and Santhosh Rai Pathaje handling the camera work.

