Dhananjay’s Badava Rascal to wrap up with climax and song sequence

By Express News Service

Dhananjay, who is just back from Kundapura where he was shooting for S Ravindranath’s directorial, has now got on to the sets of his upcoming film, Badava Rascal. With director Shankar Guru wielding the megaphone, the action entertainer. also starring Amrutha Iyengar as the female lead, has got into the last leg of shooting. The project, which started rolling in October 2019 was put on hold due to the pandemic.

The team now plans to wrap up shoot and is currently filming the climax in Bengaluru, which is scheduled till October 10. The crew will then follow with a song sequence to complete the picture. Badava Rascal will have actor Dhananjay turning producer, and will be bankrolled under the actor’s banner, Daali Pictures. The film will have Vasuki Vaibhav scoring the music and Preetha Jayaram as the DOP.

Meanwhile, Dhananjay is looking forward to the release of Salaga, Yuvarathnaa, and Pogaru that features him in prominent roles. The actor also has a film with ad filmmaker, Jai Sankar. The film that marks DOP Tirru’s debut in Kannada was shot during the lockdown period. Post Badava Rascal, Dhananjay will begin shoot for Rohit Padaki’s Rathnan Prapancha, and is simultaneously preparing to play the role of MP Jayaraj in Shoonya’s directorial,Head Bush.