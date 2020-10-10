Home Entertainment Kannada

Pannaga Bharana teams up with Parul Yadav for a comedy entertainer?

The buzz has been sparked after the director and music director Vasuki Vaibhav were spotted at the actor's residence.

Parul Yadav

By Express News Service

French Biriyani director Pannaga Bharana is getting ready for his next project, and speculations are rife that he is collaborating with Butterfly actor and producer Parul Yadav. The buzz has been sparked after the director and music director Vasuki Vaibhav were spotted at the actor’s residence. According to our source, the duo will be teaming up for a comedy entertainer. 

“We have just begun the discussions and it is too early to confirm anything. Any further details on this will be revealed as and when we lock the script,” says Parul Yadav, who in the meanwhile, is also in discussions for another subject, which will see her in a de-glam avatar. “I have one more interesting project in hand, which hopefully will get finalised by the end of the month, at which time I will be more than happy to talk about it,” she adds.

Meanwhile, Parul Yadav, who dons the producers’ hat along with Manu Kumaran for the remakes of Queen in the four south Indian languages, is looking forward for a theatrical release for the remakes. 

