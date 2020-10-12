Showtime back in Sandalwood as it’s raining re-releases

By Express News Service

Showtime begins at cinema halls across Karnataka from October 15. Get ready with your masks and watch for rereleases at your nearest theatres. However, the status of big-star film releases is still a distant thought. Around five movies, all of which were released earlier this year just before lockdown, are raring to hit back the screens.

The makers of Krishna’s directorial debut, Love Mocktail were among the first to announce the rerelease of the film on October 16. Chiranjeevi Sarja’s last film Shivarjuna, directed by Shiva Tejas, and bankrolled by Shivarjuna, will be back in theatres from October 16.

The makers of Ramesh Aravind-starrer Shivaji Surathkal, directed by Akash Srivatsa, have also announced their return to theatres from October 15. It will be followed with director K S Ashoka’s romantic thriller, Dia, which is produced by Krishna Chaitanya. It stars Pruthvi Ambar and Kushi, and will be out for Dasara. Prajwal Devaraj-starrer Gentleman, directed by Jadesh Kumar, will rerelease on October 23.

Love Mocktail, Dia, and Shivaji Surathkal had a good run on OTT platforms, while Gentleman was telecast on TV. Producer Jack Manju had mentioned that bringing back Love Mocktail was to testing waters, and to gauge the audience’s reaction and readiness to return to theatres.

Krishna Chaitanya says that Dia is being released on demand, and an extra song will be an addition in the film, which will also be another attraction for moviegoers. “There is a resolution behind every artistic endeavour. Through filmmaking, into which we put into a lot of effort, we want to connect with the audience at a deeper level. We feel a sense of gratitude with the rerelease of Dia,” he says.

Lucky first

Meanwhile, Nandalika Nityananda Prabhu, the writer, director, and producer of Kannada film 5 Adi 7 Angula is set to release his film on October 16. The team has officially announced this through an advertisement. The film will be released at Triveni, KG Road, and in various multiplexes across Karnataka.