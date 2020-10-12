Srikanth to share screen space with Puneeth Rajkumar in 'James'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

James lead hero Puneeth Rajkumar, director Chethan Kumar and the team are raring to resume shoot from this week. The makers had given a hint about casting well-known artistes from Sandalwood as well as those from neighbouring states. Going by the latest buzz, the film will feature noted Telugu actor Srikanth in a prominent role. The Tollywood hero, who made his Telugu debut with People’s Encounter, has played the lead in more than a 100 films.

Puneeth Rajkumar

Srikanth, who has also been featured in various roles -- as a villain, and as a character artiste, will be sharing screen space with the Power Star for the first time. Srikanth, also known as Meka Srikanth, made his Kannada debut with Hendthi Helidare Kelabeku in 1993 followed withUgadi in 2007. He was last seen in director Prem’s The Villain, starring Shivarajkumar and Sudeep, and this will be his next outing in Sandalwood.

Srikanth being a part of the project will be officially announced by the team, and details about his role are yet to be revealed. “The shooting of this commercial entertainer will recommence with a fight sequence choreographed by stunt duo Ram and Lakshman. That is when Srikanth is expected to join the crew,” says our source.

Puneeth, who recently completed shooting the pending song sequences for Santhosh Anandraam’s, Yuvarathnaa, will now focus on James. The action-packed commercial entertainer, produced by Kishore Pathikonda has been creating the buzz just with the film’s title, poster, and teaser. The team had begun shoot in February this year when they canned a fight sequence choreographed by stunt master, Ravi Varma. The director, along with his technicians, recently toured Karnataka on a recce and have finalised the locations, and are now gearing for shooting.

Apart from Puneeth in the lead, and Srikanth now coming on board, the team is in the process of zeroing in on the heroine, and the rest of the actors. The other attraction of James will be Charan Raj’s music composition. It is the first time he is working on a film with Puneeth Rajkumar.