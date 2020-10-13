Director Suni and actor Chetan to collaborate for a project

By Express News Service

Actor Chetan and director Suni are set to collaborate for a project. According to our source, this is an old commitment between the actor and director, which is now finally getting materialised. When CE enquired with the actor about him teaming up with the Simple Agi Ondh Love Story director, he said, “Yes, there is a plan of us teaming up for a project, and the director would be the better person to answer your query.

It has been planned for sometime, the script is also ready and the discussions are on. An official announcement will be made soon, as and when the director and producer decides, and the project is likely to begin only in 2021.”

Meanwhile, Chetan, who was recently seen in Athiratha, is looking forward to the release of Ranam, which is expected to hit theatres once they reopen. Chetan, who is currently listening to scripts is also raring to start shooting for Maarga, a film directed by Mohan.

On the other hand, director Suni is currently busy shooting for Sharan’s Avatar Purusha. The project made under the banner Pushkar Films,m features Ashika Ranganath in the female lead. Following this, Suni will be resuming shoot for Ganesh’s Sakath.