Anu Prabhakar, Adithya Menon join James cast

A Sharadhaa

Express News Service

Puneeth Rajkumar, who wrapped up shooting for Santhosh Ananddram’s Yuvarathnaa on Oct. 12, has taken no time to resume shooting for his next project, James, the sets of which he will be joining on Wednesday. While the commercial entertainer, directed by Chethan Kumar, will star Telugu actor Srikanth in a prominent role, it has also come to light that another South Indian actor Adithya Menon will be the next to join the cast.

The actor, who has worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu cinema, first faced the camera in a Kannada TV serial. For Adithya, who has also been associated with movies like Shivajinagara, Jaguar, Kolara and Seetharama Kalyana, James will be his latest outing in Kannada, which will have him playing a major character.

Another interesting artiste coming on board for James will be actor Anu Prabhakar. Having worked in 55 films mostly starring top actors in Kannada, this will, however, be the first time she will work with Puneeth. Anu has recently completed shooting for Aarna Saadya’s Saaravajra, a woman-centric film, which is ready for release. James is produced by Kishore Pathikonda and has music composed by Charan Raj. Director Chethan Kumar has also written the film’s story, screenplay, and dialogues.