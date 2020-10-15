Priya Anand to reunite opposite Puneeth Rajkumar again in James

A Sharadhaa By

Priya Anand will be reuniting with the Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar once again on the big screen. The South Indian and Bollywood actor, who made her Kannada film debut with Santhosh Ananddram’s directorial Raajakumara, will be seen opposite Puneeth Rajkumar in James. The action commercial entertainer directed by Chethan Kumar is currently rolling.

The hunt for the heroine was going on for some time, and a few names were doing the rounds. After much thought, the team has decided to bring back the Raajakumara pair. A formal announcement by the production is awaited. Priya, who won over the Kannada cinema audience right in her first film, has worked with Ganesh in Orange. This will be her third project, which is another big one for her.

Priya has also signed a film opposite Shivarajkumar. It’s titled RDX, and they are yet to begin shooting. The multilingual actor, who has worked in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu films, was last seen in Dhruv Vikram’s debut, Adithya Varma, in a supporting role. The actor’s next one in Tamil is Sumo, a comedy-drama in which she is paired opposite Shiva.

James is produced by Kishore Pathikonda, and for the first time Charan Raj will be composing music for a Puneeth-starrer film. James, which has already created a lot of interest among viewers with its title, poster and teaser, also brings a host of interesting names in the cast, including Telugu actor Srikanth, Anu Prabhakar and Adithya Menon.