Pruthvi Ambaar teams up with director Lohith H for his first horror film

Seems like 2020 has been kind for Dia hero Pruthvi Ambaar. The actor, who rose to popularity for his role as Adi in KS Ashoka’s directorial, has been working non-stop post lockdown. Pruthvi, who is currently juggling two films —Life is Beautiful and Sugarless — will next be teaming up with Lohith H for a horror subject.

This was confirmed by Pruthvi himself, who mentioned that he will start shooting for the project from mid November. The actor is associated with Lohith’s first production venture, Life is Beautiful, made under the latter’s banner, Friday Films in association with Silver Train International.

Pruthvi will now be collaborating for a film to be helmed by the director of Mummy Save Me and Devaki fame. "Lohith is a passionate director, and we were discussing a project to be directed by him. However, Life is Beautiful made under his production house came by, which went on floors first," says Pruthvi, adding, "I am currently shooting for KM Shashidhar’s directorial debut, Sugarless, post which I will start shooting for Lohith’s film."

The latter has proved his mettle with the horror genre, which was seen in his previous two films. However, this genre will be the first attempt by Pruthvi. The actor, is currently looking forward to the re-release of Dia in theatres on Oct. 23.

It will be out with a new climax, as well as a soulful song. Pruthvi also has in line a film directed by Darshan Apoorva for a story penned by him. The yet-to-be-titled film is likely to bring together the Dia pair of Kushee Ravi and Pruthvi on the silver screen again.