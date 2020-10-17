Home Entertainment Kannada

Pruthvi Ambaar teams up with director Lohith H for his first horror film

Dia actor, who is juggling two films — Life is Beautiful and Sugarless — is getting associated with the director of Mummy Save Me and Devaki; will begin shooting from mid November

Published: 17th October 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Director Lohith H

Director Lohith H

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Seems like 2020 has been kind for Dia hero Pruthvi Ambaar. The actor, who rose to popularity for his role as Adi in KS Ashoka’s directorial, has been working non-stop post lockdown. Pruthvi, who is currently juggling two films —Life is Beautiful and Sugarless — will next be teaming up with Lohith H for a horror subject.

This was confirmed by Pruthvi himself, who mentioned that he will start shooting for the project from mid November. The actor is associated with Lohith’s first production venture, Life is Beautiful, made under the latter’s banner, Friday Films in association with Silver Train International. 

Pruthvi will now be collaborating for a film to be helmed by the director of Mummy Save Me and Devaki fame. "Lohith is a passionate director, and we were discussing a project to be directed by him. However, Life is Beautiful made under his production house came by, which went on floors first," says Pruthvi, adding, "I am currently shooting for KM Shashidhar’s directorial debut, Sugarless, post which I will start shooting for Lohith’s film."

The latter has proved his mettle with the horror genre, which was seen in his previous two films. However, this genre will be the first attempt by Pruthvi. The actor, is currently looking forward to the re-release of Dia in theatres on Oct. 23.

It will be out with a new climax, as well as a soulful song. Pruthvi also has in line a film directed by Darshan Apoorva for a story penned by him. The yet-to-be-titled film is likely to bring together the Dia pair of Kushee Ravi and Pruthvi on the silver screen again.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pruthvi Ambaar Lohith H Life is Beautiful Sugarless
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
Video
Kerala’s first water taxi service launches in backwaters of Alappuzha
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp