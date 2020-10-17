Rachel David excited to make her Kannada film debut with Krishna’s Love Mocktail 2

By Express News Service

"Bagging the lead role in Love Mocktail 2 is the best news I have received during this pandemic and lockdown situation," says Rachel David about being part of the sequel directed by Krishna, who also features as the lead.

Rachel, who started her acting career in Malayalam with films like Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu and Oronnonnara Pranayakadha, hails from Mysuru, and is now settled in Bengaluru. "Debuting with a film like Love Mocktail 2 is a great break for me. I am all excited and looking forward to starting shooting," she says.

The actor also says that she had watched Love Mocktail, when it had released on a popular OTT platform, and she had loved the film thoroughly. "I felt it was a fresh take on love and friendship," she says, while also admitting that she was aware of the sequel coming up.

The film, bankrolled by Krishna and Milana Nagaraj, has gone on floors again, and Rachel will be joining the sets as and when they resume the next schedule. While Love Mocktail was an emotional romantic drama, the sequel will bring in a lot of humour.

The film also marks the debut of Sushmita, who will be seen in a major role along with Abhilash. Raghu Dixit will be returning to compose the music. The editing and cinematography are handled by SriCrazyMindz.

Having worked in four Malayalam films, Rachel opines that though the language is different, the process of filmmaking will remain the same irrespective of the industry. "The only difference I expect is shooting in the new normal, which is a factor common to all industries," she says. Rachel has also signed a Malayalam film, Kaval, starring Suresh Gopi. "I will be juggling between the sets of Kaval and Love Mocktail," she says.