Darshan-starrer 'Roberrt' looks for a Christmas release

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here’s some good news for fans of Challenging Star Darshan, as well as theatre owners who are looking for a big film release.

Darshan-starrer Roberrt, which is one of the most anticipated films of the year, is likely to have a Christmas release. Directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir and produced by Umapathy S Gowda, the film may hit theatres on December 25.

The team, which is planning to release it in Kannada as well as Telugu, feels that the holiday season ahead of the New Year will be a suitable time.

The final decision is, however, yet to be taken followed with an official announcement.

“Roberrt was initially supposed to get released on April 9, but the date got pushed ahead due to the pandemic. We have already seen a delay of eight months.

Since the film is ready, we are looking at releasing it in December-end, around Christmas,” says Umapathy, who doesn’t want to keep the fans waiting for long. “As a producer, I am chalking out the release plan, and will get a clear picture after a round of discussion with actor Darshan and director Tharun Sudhir,” he added.

Roberrt, bankrolled by Umapathy Films, has created a frenzy with its posters, first look, and teaser. The emotional mass thriller brings together the actor, director and producer for the first time, and fans are excited to watch Darshan featuring in different shades.

With Asha Bhat making her debut, the ensemble cast comprises Jagapathi Babu as the antagonist, along with Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Ravi Kishan, Shivaraj K R Pete, Chikkanna and Dharmanna Kadur appearing in prominent roles. Roberrt has music composed by Arjun Janya while Sudhakar S Raj is the cinematographer.