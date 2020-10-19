Director Mansore's 'Act 1978' to hit theatres in November

By Express News Service

With theatres reopening under the new pandemic norms, filmmakers are gearing up to bring their movies to theatres. And among the first ones to hit the screens will be director Mansore’s Act 1978 in November.

The National Award-winning director of films like Harivu, and Nathicharami has come up with a women-centric subject, which he has written and directed.

Yagna Shetty, Pramod Shetty, B Suresha, Shruthi, and Achyuth Kumar will be among the 28 artistes who are part of the project.

The film has been censored with a U certificate, and Mansore now wants to bring the film to theatres.

“I am taking a risk releasing the movie amid the pandemic situation. Having said that, I am confident about the content and am hoping the audience will come to watch the film. I will be announcing the official release date on Nov 1. However, in all likelihood, Act 1978 will be released post Deepavali,” says the director.

Mansore has piqued the audience’s curiosity with the poster featuring a pregnant woman holding a pistol and a walkie talkie, with bombs tied to her waist.

In his earlier interview, the filmmaker mentioned that he has based the subject on a true incident that took place in a government hospital in Bengaluru.

He had also said that the film explores the relationship between urbanisation and alienation, and between a father and son. Act 1978, made under D Creations, has Satya Hegde cranking the camera.

Music is scored by Rahul Shivakumar to lyrics written by Jayanth Kaikini, while Santhosh Panchal is in charge of the art department.