Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj blessed with baby boy

Published: 22nd October 2020 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Meghana Raj Sarja with a life-size photo of late husband Chiranjeevi and other family members on her baby shower. (Photo | Meghana Raj Sarja, Instagram)

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife and actress Meghana Raj Sarja has given birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Bengaluru, brother-in-law Dhruva Sarja confirmed today.

Sarja took to Instagram to announce the birth of his newphew and captioned his story with 'Baby boy. Jai Hanuman.'

Chiranjeevi's untimely demise in June this year, following a massive cardiac arrest shocked the entire fraternity, and tributes for him poured in soon after.

Dhruva posted a heartwarming birthday wish for his late brother, who would have turned a year older on October 18 and wrote that 'junior Chiru' was coming soon.

Meghana posed alongside a life-size photo of her husband on her baby shower, a few weeks back along with other family members.

The baby's birthday (October 22) also happens to be a special occasion for the family as Chiranjeevi and Meghana were engaged on this day, three years back, according to Meghana's father Sundar Raj.

Chiranjeevi Sarja, son of Vijay Kumar and Ammanni, was born into a family of popular film personalities. 

Chiranjeevi made his debut with ‘Vaayuputra’. He worked in films 22 films including ‘Chiru’, ‘Dandam Dashagunam’, ‘Kempe Gowda’, ‘Varadanayaka’, ‘Aatagara’, ‘Singhaa’ and ‘Khakhi’. He was last seen on the silver screen in the film ‘Shivarajuna’.

