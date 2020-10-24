'I am Kalki' to mark Kannada film debut of Tamil actor Bobby Simha

Home Entertainment Kannada

The Tamil actor, who has worked in Telugu and Malayalam cinema, will now be a part of the crime thriller starring Prem, and directed by Chakravarthy Chandrachud

Filmmaker Prem will be teaming up with director Chakravarthy Chandrachud for a crime thriller, which has been titled, I am Kalki. An announcement was made on actor-director Prem's birthday on Oct. 22.

The director also hinted at bringing over a popular Tamil actor, and it has come to light that Bobby Simha will be making his Kannada film debut with this project. The actor will feature as an antagonist, in a face-off with Prem. 

Confirming his talks with Bobby Simha, Chandrachud said, "We have had a round of discussions with Bobby Simha, who has liked the story and his character. An official confirmation about bringing on board the Jigarthanda actor will be made from our end once he signs on the dotted line."

Along with the name 'Kalki', which is mentioned in Hindu mythology as the last incarnation of Vishnu, Chakravarthy Chandruchud has also piqued interest with the film’s tag line -- 'You Smell like Love'. The director has based his subject on a series of incidents that have taken place over the past six months in Karnataka.

The topics will include the ongoing drug menace, and also highlight engineer Adhitya Rao, accused of planting a bomb at Mangaluru International Airport to trigger a scare, a role to be played by director Chakravarthy Chandrachud himself.

I am Kalki is being produced by Suresh Babu, who was previously associated with Aane Pataki. The film will have Sadhu Kokila’s son Suraag S composing the music. The makers plan to start the shooting from December 16, with the first schedule happening in Bengaluru.

