Kannada actor Rajavardan turns producer with 'Red Diamond Productions'

By Express News Service

Rajavardan will be the latest one to join the bandwagon of actors turning producers. The Bicchugatti: Chapter 1-Dalvayi Dange hero has announced a new venture, called Red Diamond Productions, and plans to bankroll his next project under his home banner.

Rajavardan announced the news on the social media, and addressed his fans, saying, "It’s truly a dream come true for me, this wouldn’t have happened without your support. You guys give me immense courage to do more. I promise that you will not be disappointed. Will do good movies and keep you entertained. Need all your blessings and support as always. First look and official logo coming soon."

The upcoming film will see him collaborate with director Kumaresh for a story based on a true situation involving a big scam. It will be an action-based plot with elements of love and thrill. The actor has also undergone a major transformation in appearance for the role.