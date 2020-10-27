Composing seamless music for Bheemasena was a challenge, says music director Charan Raj

By Express News Service

For a dish to come to its complete form, it involves a combination of various ingredients. Likewise, Bheemasena Nala maharaja, which explores the different emotions of a family attached with food, and Charan Raj’s music become a soulful connect,” says director Karthik Saragur, ahead of the film’s release on Amazon Prime on October 29.

“Bheemasena... will be one of the best albums coming from Charan Raj, and the film’s background score is going to be a musical treat for the audience,” says Karthik Saragar, who will be unveiling another song -- Kannaa Muchche -- on Wednesday.

Calling Bheemasena... a slice-of-life film, Charan Raj says composing seamless music was a challenge for the songs since it had to gel with the film’s screenplay and narration. The music director, who has come up with six full-fledged songs and two bits, including flavours of jazz, Bhavageethe, folk (laavani) music, Kanda Padya, Carnatic, and ghazal style of music, says, “The best part of Bheemasena... was that the team gave me the freedom to experiment.”

Charan says it was a big opportunity to team up with Karthik Saragur, who himself is a musical person. “We belong to Ramkrishna Vidyashala Mysuru, and he was my leader when I was in school, and guided me with music. He has been an integral part of the compositions in Bheemasena...,” he says.

The music director’s favourite is the climax song and he is happy to bring in the Kannada flavour in the compositions.

“We also managed to bring in poetry for a couple of tracks -- Bhaavageeta by prominent poet Sri SV Parameshwara Bhat, and a Carnatic composition -- Baaro Krishnayya by Kanakadasa. This song was shot in Doddamalur, near Channapatna where Purandarasa had composed Jagadoddharana. We also have Laavani tunes for lyrics written by Sri Ankanayaka, a retired government school teacher from Saragur. The rest of the songs are written by Karthik Saragur himself,” says Charan Raj.

Bheemasena... is jointly produced by Rakshit Shetty, Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah and Hemanth M Rao. It stars Aravinnd Iyer in the lead role along with Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh and Achyuth Kumar as part of the cast.