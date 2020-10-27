Duniya Vijay to launch Lakshman Gopal as hero in a raw love story

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Turning an actor was a distant thought for Lakshman Gopal, but destiny had different plans. Popularly known as Lucky Gopal among his peers, and friends in Sandalwood, he always aspired to foray into direction, and had even announced his first directorial venture starring Shivarajkumar.

However, his career fate brings him face to face with the camera first, and Lakshman Gopal is set to be launched as a hero in actor-turned-director Duniya Vijay’s second venture.

The Salaga director had announced of helming a youthful film a couple of days ago, and an official announcement of Lucky Gopal coming on board was made by the team on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

Gopal is yet another talent coming from the Rajkumar clan. He is the legendary actor’s sister’s grandson. Gopal says the acting assignment has come as a surprise to him, and he is still letting the development sink in.

“My aim was never to become an actor, but director Duniya Vijay sees an artiste in me, and has chosen to bring me in front of the camera,” says Gopal, narrating how the project fell in his lap.

“The Salaga team mostly consists of technicians who worked in director Suri’s Doddmane Hudga and Tagaru, in which I had worked as an associate director. Since I was familiar with them, I used to visit the Salaga sets when Duniya Vijay spotted me, and I met him at the office. The decision of me being a part of the project happened over a few rounds of interaction.

It was a unanimous choice by the team including producer K P Srikanth, dialogue writer Masti, and co-director Abhi, that I play the lead, “ says Gopal, adding, “Vijay, who knew about my directorial commitment for Shivanna’s project, made sure to take the latter’s consent before going ahead with signing me up.

​Even Shivanna himself advised me that it is a good opportunity and that I should not miss it. It’s everyone’s encouragement that I have been receiving, which has pushed me to test the waters as an actor.”



Vijay has come up with a raw love story, which is currently being worked upon. Lucky Gopal will be undergoing an intense workshop before the project goes on floors in December.