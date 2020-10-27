Home Entertainment Kannada

Raveena Tandon’s look from 'KGF Chapter 2' unveiled

Published: 27th October 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Raveena Tandon plays Ramika Sen in KGF Chapter 2

By Express News Service

Raveena Tandon’s look from Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 was launched by the makers today to celebrate the actor’s birthday. The poster features a solemn Raveena in a solid red sari, sitting in the parliament. 

The actor, who makes her Kannada debut with this film, plays Ramika Sen, who is reportedly modelled after the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“The gavel to brutality!!!  Presenting Ramika Sen from KGF Chapter2. Thanks to KGF team for the gift,” tweeted Raveena, sharing the poster. 

KGF Chapter 2 is headlined by Yash and also stars Srinidhi  Shetty, Prakash Raj, and Sanjay Dutt in important roles. The pan-Indian film is directed by Prashanth Neel, who also helmed the first chapter.

The crew began shooting recently after the Covid lockdown with Yash joining the sets earlier this month. 

​Shooting for the Kannada film, which will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

