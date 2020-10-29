Home Entertainment Kannada

Anup Bhandari’s Rangitaranga set for re-release on October 30

An initiative by producer H K Prakash, the movie will be coming back to big screens close to Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1. 

By Express News Service

Anup Bhandari’s debut directorial Rangitaranga will be joining the series of re-releases soon.

The mystery thriller, which starred a host of newcomers, including Nirup Bhandari, along with Avantika Shetty, Radhika Narayan also featured Sai Kumar in a pivotal role.

The film will be out in twenty plus multiplex screens across Karnataka on October 30. An initiative by producer H K Prakash, the movie will be coming back to big screens close to Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1. 

“Rangitaranga, which was released in 2015 had a good run at the box office across the globe, later had a satellite release on Udaya TV. Since it is still not out on any streaming platform, we felt this is the best time to bring good content back on the silver screen,” says the producer.

While the film’s music was scored by Ajaneesh B Lokanath and the background score was composed by director Anup, who also penned the lyrics. The film was also appreciated for it cinematic direction which was done cinematographers Lance Kaplan and William David

