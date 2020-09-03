Director Kiranraj gets ready to return to 777 Charlie set

By Express News Service

Kiranraj K, who is directing the Rakshit Shetty-starrer 777 Charlie, is currently busy with spending time with the labrador dogs who are a part of the cast, as he plans to resume the shoot for this comedy-drama adventure in the first week of October.

“I have the storyboard ready, and we have been busy with rehearsals before we go on the sets,” says Kiranraj. Abiding by the guidelines set by the government, the team will begin shooting indoors in Bengaluru, for which they are coming with a set at a studio near Nelamangala.

“We are left with 30 days of shooting schedule to complete, out of which we will be shooting for six days in the city following with a small schedule in Kodaikanal, for five days. The next 20 days will be planned in Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Kashmir,” says Kiranraj, who is glad to get the backdrop for the scenes that he was looking for.

“I was upset about the pandemic becoming a hurdle, but fortunately, I am going back to the shooting at the right time, and in perfect weather. We will be travelling up north in November when the snowfall begins, and that’s a perfect setting for our story,” says the director, who wants to complete the entire movie by December this year. Kiranraj adds that he is ready with the first half of the film, for which he has completed dubbing, rerecording and sound effects.

“The post-production work of the first half has been completed, and the second half should be completed in three months,” he explains.

Rakshit Shetty is playing a character called Dharma in 777 Charlie.

The movie also featuring Sangeetha Sringeri and Raj B Shetty is presented by Pushkar Films, and jointly produced by Rakshit Shetty and GS Gupta under the banner of Paramvah Studios. It has music composed by Nobin Paul, cinematography by Aravind Kashyap and edited by Pratheek ShettyMeanwhile, Rakshit Shetty is also working on a script for a project planned by Paramvah Studios for a streaming platform. The actor had earlier told CE that his first preference is to complete the shooting for 777 Charlie, after which he will take up the projects for the OTT platform.