I feel I’m back to school after a long vacation: Srinidhi Shetty on joining set of KGF Chapter 2

Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2, which resumed shoot from August 26, is progressing in full swing at Kanteerva Studios. The latest to join the sets of Prashanth Neel’s directorial is the film’s heroine Srinidhi Shetty. The actor, who came to limelight with her role as Reema Desai in Chapter 1, has set high expectations from in Chapter 2. Expressing her excitement of getting back to work, the actor says, “It’s like going back to school after a long year of holiday.

I am really excited,” says the model-turned-actor, who made her debut with KGF Chapter 1.

“March 3 was the last day of work. I returned from Hyderabad after finishing a crucial portion for KGF Chapter 2 schedule. As of today, it is going to be six months of my getting onto a film sets. I feel like I’m back after a long vacation and I am dying to resume work. I am happy that it is finally happening,” she says.

The actor is eager to work with the team. “I am getting back to doing what I love the most. I would any day choose this over vacation,” she shares.

The pan Indian film, made under Hombale Productions, also features Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in prominent roles.

The actor, is also making her mark in Tamil with Cobra starring Vikram. According to Srinidhi, the shooting for her Tamil project may not take place anytime soon.

“In all likelihood, the team might resume shoot sometime in November or December depending on the situation of the pandemic,” she says.