Moral police heckle actor Samyuktha Hegde for 'inappropriate' attire amid workout in Bengaluru park

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sandalwood actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends were allegedly attacked by a group of people while they were exercising at the park next to Agara Lake in HSR Layout. A 16-minute video of the incident was subsequently posted on Instagram on the actor’s handle.

The actress claimed that she and her friends had visited the park to do hula hoop dance on Friday evening when an activist Kavitha Reddy engaged in a heated argument with them.

The video shows the actress being accused of dressing inappropriately in a public place. The group also confined her in the park by closing the gate and called the police.

“This is so wrong. I had my pullover on. We were just exercising with hoops and this woman came to us and started saying that we were being indecent for wearing a sports bra in a public place. Now the people are saying that we consume drugs,” the actress said in the video.

A short video of the activist physically assaulting one of her friends was also uploaded on Twitter which gained the actor widespread support against moral policing. She also alleged that the activist had called them “cabaret dancers”.

The police who arrived there eventually stated that no laws were broken and escorted the actress away. Kavitha is also an AICC member and Congress spokesperson.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south east) told The New Indian Express that no case has been registered so far.