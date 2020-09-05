Ragini Dwivedi catwalked from ramp to screen with ease

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Model, actor and beauty pageant contestant, Ragini Dwivedi is a true-blue Bengaluru girl who hit the ramp with the big names in the business. Discovered by fashion guru Prasad Bidapa, she was propelled into the glamour world through the Femina Miss India contest, where she was crowned runner-up in 2008. Born into a Punjabi family with its roots in Rewari, Haryana, Ragini had an Army upbringing. Her father Rakesh Kumar Dwivedi was a Colonel, her mother a homemaker, and brother Rudraksh also joined the tinsel world as costume designer.

Ragini (30) has been associated with leading fashion designers like Manish Malhotra, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Rohit Bal and Sabyasachi Mukherjee. From the ramp to Sandalwood was a natural and easy transition. Ragini has worked in 30 films. She debuted in 2009 with Sudeep-starrer Veera Madakari, and was again associated with the actor in Kempegowda, which gave her a career break.

The actor also made her mark in Malayalam with Kandahar, and Face2Face. She has worked in two Tamil films -- Ariyaan and Nimirdhu Nil -- and a Telugu film, Janda Pai Kapiraju.Ragini is also brand ambassador for Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation for the Swachh Bharat clean city campaign.

The glamorous actor, who is no stranger to controversy, has a fan club of her own.

THE SOUTH STAR

Shankar

IPS, Kalla Malla Sulla, Ragini IPS, Kanchana, Aaraksha and Shivam

Was last seen in Adyaksha in America in 2019, opposite Sharan

Featured with leading actors Shivarajkumar in Shiva, Upendra in Aarakshaka

Mammootty was her co-star in Malayalam film Face2Face

Special appearances in Victory and Prabhu Deva’s R...Rajkumar

Has spoken passionately about deterioration of the environment and need for positive initiatives