Home Entertainment Kannada

Vijay Suriya to headline Veeraputhra

Devaraja S made his directorial debut with Supplementary, and is now getting ready with Veeraputhra, for which he has written the story, screenplay, and dialogues as well.

Published: 05th September 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The action commercial drama is helmed by Devaraja, who has also written the story, screenplay, dialogues and lyrics for the story that deals with a medical subject Fuelled by a passion towards filmmaking, Devaraja S,  an assistant professor of biochemistry at Tumkur University, took up direction.

Vijay Suriya

He made his directorial debut with Supplementary, and is now getting ready with Veeraputhra, for which he has written the story, screenplay, and dialogues as well. He has taken up a subject that deals with the medical system -- a debate between folk medicine and allopathy, and its implications.

Headlining this action-commercial project will be Vijay Suriya. The popular face of Agnisakshi, who made a transition from teleserials to the silver screen, will be seen in three shades, and the first look was revealed by the team ahead of Vijay Suriya’s birthday on Sept. 7.

The film is being produced by Guru Bande under the banner of Tanvi Production House. The team has finalised the lead cast, and a few technicians, including music director Raghav Subhash and DOP Uday Kiran. Director Devaraja plans to take the film on floors when the pandemic outbreak gets better.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijay Suriya Devaraja
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Video
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp