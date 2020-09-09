Hariprriya to be paired opposite Diganth in 'Evaru' remake

By Express News Service

Hariprriya, who was last seen in the historical drama, Bicchugatti Chapter 1 Dalavayi Dange, has completed the shooting for director Baraguru Ramachandrappa’s Amruthamathi and the yet-to-be-titled romcom starring Gurunandan, made by Jayanna Productions.

The actor is now part of the Kannada remake of the Telugu film, Evaru, and she will be paired opposite Diganth in the crime thriller.

The film was inspired by the Spanish mystery thriller, The Invisible Guest. It starred Adivi Sesh, Naveen Chandra and Regina Crassanda, and had a successful run at the box office in 2019.