Home Entertainment Kannada

Not just a teacher

Prateek Prajosh, a city-based independent filmmaker, decided to document her life in his latest movie, Mrs Nambiar – More Than ‘Just’ a Teacher.

Published: 12th September 2020 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Meenakshi Nambiar

Meenakshi Nambiar

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

KOCHI: For Meenakshi Nambiar, a teacher since pre-Independence days, teaching is not a profession or passion, but also a way of life. Intrigued by this simple philosophy, Prateek Prajosh, a city-based independent filmmaker, decided to document her life in his latest movie, Mrs Nambiar – More Than ‘Just’ a Teacher, which was released in the last week of August. The 25-minute movie is getting streamed on Cinemapreneur, an OTT platform for independent films.

WATCH TRAILER:

Prajosh, who hails from Bengaluru and currently lives in Mumbai, says the character of Mrs Nambiar is interesting to him because she was ahead of her times. “She has always been a path breaker. She was born in 1925, a time when education for girls was not a priority or rather irrelevant. But she not just understood the importance of education but also decided to make people realise its importance too,” says Prajosh, adding that she has had thousands of students in the last 70 years, and still continues to teach more students.

The story also holds a special place for him since he is distantly related to the 95-year-old National Teachers’ Award winning teacher, who lives in Kozhikode. “Since I could find a personal connection with her, I had an advantage as a filmmaker to bring out the emotional side of it,” says Prajosh. For instance, he says, whenever she takes a rickshaw or cab ride, the driver most likely turns out to be one of her students who refuses to take fare from her. But she has never taken advantage of that, he says.

TAGS
Mrs Nambiar – More Than ‘Just’ a Teacher
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
Video
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp