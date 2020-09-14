Actor Krishna to play steward in Nagashekar’s 'Srikrishna@gmail.com'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Shooting for Nagashekar’s upcoming bilingual, Srikrishna@gmail.com, made in Kannada and Malayalam, started in Mysuru on Sept. 7. It has Love Mocktail hero Krishna, Dattanna and Sadhu Kokila currently participating in the shoot. The director has come up with a unique storyline for the romantic comedy-drama, which explores the subject of extramarital affairs and live-in relationships.

Krishna

It has now come to light that Krishna plays the role of a steward in the film. The movie, which blends a serious issue with humour, has Tagaru heroine Bhavana playing the female lead. She will appear in a lawyer’s role.

Made under the banner of Sandesh Productions, this will be the first collaboration of actor Krishna and Bhavana with director Nagashekar. Srikrishna@gmail.com has dialogues written by director Preetham Gubbi, while Satya Hegde is taking care of cinematography. Arjuna Janya will be composing music for the film, with Kaviraj writing lyrics for the song.

The technical crew will include stunt director Ravi Varma, and dance choreographers Imran Sardhariya and Dhananjay. Krishna is currently juggling the shooting for Srikrishna@gmail.com and for his upcoming directorial, Love Mocktail 2, which also has him playing the lead.

Director Nagashekar is making his directorial debut in Tollywood with the Kannada remake of Love Mocktail in Telugu, which has been titled Gurthunda Seethakalam. Meanwhile, Bhavana has been busy with Shivarajkumar-starrer Bhajarangi 2. The film, directed by Harsha, is currently in the last phase of the shooting schedule.