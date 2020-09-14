'Madagaja' team plans 25-day schedule in Mysuru; to resume shoot on September 19

By Express News Service

Sriirmurali has been waiting to resume shooting for his upcoming film, Madagaja, and he will finally start filming it on Sept. 19. The team, including the hero, producer Umapathy, and director Mahesh Kumar met a couple of days ago to discuss the shooting details, and they have finalised a location at a government guesthouse in Mysuru, where they have planned a 25-day schedule.

The team, which had completed a major schedule at Varanasi just before the lockdown, is through with 25 per cent of the shoot. They will now begin with filming the talkie portions for 18 days, and follow it with a major block of fight sequences to be choreographed by stunt masters Ram-Lakshman, which is planned to be shot for seven days.

Participating in the shoot along with hero Sriimurali will be Ashika Ranganath, who plays the female lead, and Rangayana Raghu, Chikkanna, Shivaraj K R Pete, and the rest of the star cast. Madagaja is Mahesh Kumar’s second outing after Ayogya. It is bankrolled by Umapathy Films.

The film’s music, composed by Ravi Basrur, consists of four songs. Lyrics for two tracks have been written by Chethan Kumar, while Ravi Basrur and Kinnal Raj will pen one song each. Mufti cinematographer Naveen Kumar is handling the camerawork for Madagaja and Harish Kombe has written the dialogues.