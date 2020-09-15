Ganesh to begin post-lockdown stint with Tribble Riding

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Ganesh has a few projects, including director Yogaraj Bhat’s Gaalipata 2 and Suni’s Sakat, at different stages of shooting. Meanwhile, he has decided to kick start shooting for his new venture, Tribble Riding, which will be the Golden Star’s first project to begin post lockdown. The actor is teaming up with Mahesh Gowda, who made his debut with the Vinod Prabhakar-starrer Rugged.

The team is getting ready for the shooting, which will begin in Bengaluru from second week of October followed by Mysuru and Chickmagalur, for which the locations are getting finalised. Tribble Riding is the local pronunciation of ‘triple riding’, and the film is said to be a family entertainer filled with comedy with elements of love, action, suspense and thrill.

The film, bankrolled by Ramgopal and Arunkumar, will have Ganesh sharing screen space with three heroines, and the director is in the process of finalising the female leads, after which the team plans to do a photo shoot. Apart from the lead actors, Tribble Riding will also feature Sadhu Kokila, Rangayana Raghu, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Kuri Pratap, and also senior actors like Umesh and Dingri Nagaraj as part of the cast. Meanwhile, the makers have finalised the technical crew, which will include music director Sai Kartheek, who has predominantly worked in Telugu films and a few Kannada movies, and cinematographer Jai Anand.