Sai Kumar to play Dhanveerah’s father in 'Bumper'

By Express News Service

Hari Santhosh’s upcoming directorial, Bumper, has a new member on board -- Sai Kumar. The Dhanveerah-starrer will have the senior actor playing father to the hero. The dubbing artiste-turned-actor, who has been playing the variety of roles in south Indian films, will next be seen in Santhosh Anandramm’s directorial, Yuvarathnaa, starring Puneeth Rajkumar.

The makers of Bumper had recently released a teaser on the occasion of Dhanveerah’s birthday, which has attracted lakhs of views. Suprith’s first production venture was Bharaate, and Bumper will the producer’s second outing.

It had a grand launch on Jan. 15. The commercial entertainer will also feature KGF villain, Ramachandra Raju as antagonist. The team is in the process of finalising the heroine and the rest of the cast, is planning to start the project in November. The technical crew also includes Ajaneesh B Loknath as the music composer, and Mufti cinematographer Naveen Kumar.