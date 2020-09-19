Thapashwini, Rachana Inder bag lead roles in Harikathe alla Giri Kathe

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Thapashwini and Rachana Inder have come on board the Rishab Shetty-starrer Harikathe alla Giri Kathe. The two heroines will be sharing screen space with the Bell Bottom hero in the film that marks the directorial debut of Giri Krishna. Rachana Inder came to limelight with her portrayal of the character of Aditi in Krishna’s directorial, Love Mocktail, and this is her second outing. On the other hand, Harikathe alla Giri Kathe will be Thapashwini’s tinsel town debut. The newcomer was finalised after a casting audition conducted by the team.

The two along with hero Rishab Shetty will be participating in the shoot that starts on Saturday. The first shot will begin at Dr Rajkumar Samadhi in Bengaluru and the crew will later head to Mysuru to film some major portions. The team will be shooting for 50 days in the City of Palaces. Harikathe alla Giri Kathe is being produced under the banner of Sandesh Productions, and executed by Rishab Shetty Films.

Giri Krishna, who has acted in a short film called Refill and has played character roles in films such as Love in Mandya, Edegarike, and Kirik Party, will be foraying into direction with Harikathe alla Giri Kathe. This will be Rishab’s third film as hero, and he is said to be playing the character of an independent filmmaker in the comedy entertainer.

The film will have Ajanessh B Lokanath composing the music, while cinematographer Ranganath, who worked on the short story, Paduvarahalli, in Katha Sangama, will be handling the camera for this film. Rishab Shetty has recently completed the shooting of Bharath Raj’s film titled Hero, which was done entirely during the lockdown. He will also headline a project that will have him portray the role of underworld don Amar Alva. Its script has been written by Rishab, and his associate Nithesh will be making his directorial debut with this movie. Apart from this, Rishab also has his directorial project, Rudraprayag. The film stars Anant Nag, and is bankrolled by Jayanna Production. It will go on floors in 2021.