Taledanda: A feature film on conservation of environment

K Rathna By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Feature film "Taledanda", directed by Mysuru-based guest lecturer, Praveen Krupakar, in association with the students of film direction from Department of Film Studies, University of Mysuru, highlights the prresent scenario of environmental degradation, global warming, and a message to conserve Mother Earth for future generations.

The 2:30 minutes long movie has been made by production house Kripanidhi Kreations.

'Thaledanda' is the story of Kunna, an intellectually disabled person showing an exemplary concern and awareness about the conservation of the environment, while abled persons abuse the environment and nature for selfish motives.

The story revolves around Kunnegowda alias Kunna who belongs to the Soliga community. He is obsessed with trees, plants, and nature. After the demise of his father, Jademada, he migrates to a nearby village with his mother, Kethamma.

The story takes a turn when Kunna opposes the felling of 140-150 trees and manhandles the government survey officers on duty, for which he is arrested.

The road work begins and Kunna takes a drastic step to stop the road work.

Praveen Krupakar who has done story, screenplay, dialogue and direction for the movie said that the sequences and characters portray a cataclysmic future.

"My passion for film making and concern for the depleting condition of our environment urged me to make this film. I have been working on the plot since 2006-2007 and on the screenplay since July 2016. I had a dedicated crew who were serious about making a good film," he added.

The film also highlights the traditions and culture of Soliga Tribes and is shot in Chamarajanagara, Sirsi - Yellapura. Five original folk songs of Adivasi's Soligas were sung and recorded by Soligas, to give a native touch.

Sanchari Vijay played the role of the protagonist and Mangala played the role of his mother. She is the wife of actor Rangayana Raghu and is the founder of `Sanchari`theatre group which has produced many talented artists in the field of theatre, television and films.

The students of film direction had the opportunity to do their internship as trainees assistant directors in this movie. Few students from DoS in Mass Communication and Journalism have also acted in the film as journalists.

