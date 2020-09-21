Likith Shetty-starrer Family Pack shooting to start today 

Home Entertainment Kannada

Director-actor duo of Arjun Kumar and Likith Shetty are teaming up for a comedy entertainer, which features Amrutha Iyengar as the female lead.

Published: 21st September 2020 09:48 AM

A still from Family Pack

By Express News Service

The shooting for Family Pack, bankrolled by Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions, begins on September 21. The film brings together the director-actor duo of Arjun Kumar and Likith Shetty together again after Sankasta Kara Ganapathi.

This time, the two are teaming up for a comedy entertainer, which features Amrutha Iyengar as the female lead. "Since we are beginning the shoot amid the pandemic crisis, we decided to initially go ahead with a short schedule of two days, which will take place in and around Bengaluru. The full-fledged schedule will start from Oct. 8 onwards," says the director, who added that the first schedule will involve Likith Shetty along with Achyuth Kumar, Padmaja Rao and Sampath participating in the shoot, while Amrutha will be joining the sets in the first week of October. 

Family Pack is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, in association with Likith Shetty and Deshraj Rai. It will be a comedy entertainer, says the director, who goes on to explain that in Indian culture, whether it is love or arranged marriage, the alliance is not just between the boy and the girl, but it requires two families to come together, which is one plot of the story.

The film also stars Rangayana Raghu, Dattanna, Tilak, and Nagabhushan. It has dialogues written by Masti, music composed by Gurukiran, cinematography by Uday Leela, and editing by Madhu.

