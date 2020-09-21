Richie will bring in the flavour of the character I played in Ulidavaru Kandanthe: Rakshit Shetty

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Even as he faces the pandemic situation, Rakshit Shetty has been moving forward with a singular focus on cinema. Rakshit, who is looking forward to resuming shooting for Kiranraj's 777 Charlie from the first week of October 1st week, has now trained his focus on the script of Richie.

Rakshit is presently in Goa fine-tuning the script for the film, which will be directed by PK Rahul. The Kirik Party star has chosen to work out of Goa to get a feel of the place where the film is set in.

"Richie will be one of my next projects to get on floors, for which we have fine tuning the script. The script demands locations of Mangaluru, Udupi, Mumbai and a small portion of the film is set in Goa. I am aware of Mangaluru, Udupi. But Goa is a place, I haven’t seen so much. So I thought I would have a look at the place, and it helps me in the writing,” says Rakshit.

Richie is a iconic character portrayed by Rakshit in his earlier film, Ulidavaru Kandanthe, and the spinoff has piqued the curiosity in Sandalwood. "I don't want to reveal too much about the story and the role. But all I can say is that Richie will bring in the flavour of the character I played in Ulidavaru Kandanthe, and this story, which I am currently working on, will have a connect to the neo-noir crime drama," he says.

Rahul, who worked as an associate director in Ulidavaru Kandanthe, is signed on as the director of film, which will be bankrolled by Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah an Rakshit Shetty.