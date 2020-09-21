Home Entertainment Kannada

Richie will bring in the flavour of the character I played in Ulidavaru Kandanthe: Rakshit Shetty

Rakshit is presently in Goa fine-tuning the script for the film, which will be directed by PK Rahul.

Published: 21st September 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Rakshit Shetty

Sandalwood actor Rakshit Shetty (Photo | EPS)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Even as he faces the pandemic situation, Rakshit Shetty has been moving forward with a singular focus on cinema. Rakshit, who is looking forward to resuming shooting for Kiranraj's 777 Charlie from the first week of October 1st week, has now trained his focus on the script of Richie. 

Rakshit is presently in Goa fine-tuning the script for the film, which will be directed by PK Rahul.  The Kirik Party star has chosen to work out of Goa to get a feel of the place where the film is set in.

"Richie will be one of my next projects to get on floors, for which we have fine tuning the script. The script demands locations of Mangaluru, Udupi, Mumbai and a small portion of the film is set in Goa. I am aware of Mangaluru, Udupi. But Goa is a place, I haven’t seen so much. So I thought I would have a look at the place, and it helps me in the writing,” says Rakshit. 

Richie is a iconic character portrayed by Rakshit in his earlier film, Ulidavaru Kandanthe, and the spinoff has piqued the curiosity in Sandalwood. "I don't want to reveal too much about the  story and the role. But all I can say is that Richie will bring in the flavour of the character I played in Ulidavaru Kandanthe, and this story, which I am currently working on, will have a connect to the neo-noir crime drama," he says.

Rahul, who worked as an associate director in Ulidavaru Kandanthe, is signed on as the director of film, which will be bankrolled by Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah an Rakshit Shetty.

More from Entertainment Kannada
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
777 Charlie Rakshit Shetty Richie Ulidavaru Kandanthe
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
Video
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp